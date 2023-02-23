New outdoor gyms launched at University of Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New outdoors gym have been launched at University of Galway.

One is located at College Green, opposite the Quad building, while another is in front of the Arts Millennium Building.

The all-weather gyms include exercise bikes, leg, chest and shoulder presses, rowing machine, cross trainers, walkers and steppers.

A quarter of the machines are designed to accommodate the needs of those with a disability, and there’s also seating areas and water fountains.

President of the Students Union, Sai Gujulla, says this is a fantastic initiative from the university.