New orthopaedic theatres at Merlin Park only operating at 60 percent capacity

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New orthopaedic theatres at Merlin Park hospital are only operating at about 60 percent capacity.

Two theatres were opened last year at a cost of €10m after a long-running saga spanning five years.

But the HSE Health Forum West heard this week that current staffing only allows 12 theatre sessions per week, compared to the full capacity volume of 20 sessions.

It was confirmed that approval has been recently given to recruit the necessary staff to reach the higher level of operation.

David Nevin spoke to Councillor Donagh Killilea – and he’s very unhappy with the situation.