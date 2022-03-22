New orthopaedic theatres at Merlin Park could be operational next month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Long-awaited new orthopaedic theatres at Merlin Park could be operational as soon as next month.

That’s according to Galway West TD Noel Grealish, who says the HSE expects construction work to be finished by the end of March.

He received a parliamentary reply indicating that both theatres could be up and running in a matter of weeks.

In September 2017, the existing theatres were closed at Merlin Park due to leaking roofs – though few predicted the issue would take years to resolve.

Deputy Grealish says waiting lists have spiraled since, and it’s vital there are no further delays in getting the new theatres operational.