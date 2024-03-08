New OPW office in Headford described as impressive, efficient building

The newly opened OPW office in Headford has been described as a really efficient and impressive building.

The €6 million project, officially opened by OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan, involved the renovation and extension of the building into an A-rated ultra-modern workplace.

The new base in the centre of Headford is highly energy efficient, and accomodates several flood risk management sections.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Andrew Reddington says there are more improvements to come for the building: