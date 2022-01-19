New online platform offers free courses to migrants and refugees in Galway

A new online platform has been set up to provide free access to education and training courses for people from refugee and migrant backgrounds in Galway.

SaorED is a collaborative initiative between three Irish non-profit organisations Doras, New Horizon, and Dignity Partnership.

Available online at saored.com, the courses aim to provide free access to a range of entry-level and advanced courses.

John Lannon of Doras explained how the courses will help participants access further education and work.