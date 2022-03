Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A new online mental health platform for Galway, Mayo and Roscommon has officially been launched.

“West Be Well” is a comprehensive resource of wellbeing, mental health promotion and suicide prevention initiatives and organisations across the 3 counties.

There’s also a dedicated section focused on young people and mental health issues.

The West Be Well group was established in 2020 and is supported by the HSE.

The new website can be accessed at WestBeWell.ie.