New on-campus facility for Loughrea Day Centre exempt from planning permission

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s been confirmed that the development of a new Day Care facility at St Brendan’s is exempt from planning permission.

Galway county council’s planning department has concluded that the necessary works do not need permission, meaning the development will proceed at a quicker pace.

Campaigners have long been calling for the full return of the day centre at the Seven Springs centre – the service currently operates one day on campus, and three days at the Loughrea Hotel.

Plans presented to the council of the planned new build show it will be a bigger space and will have a courtyard.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Local TD Ciaran Cannon, outlines the timeline of the works: