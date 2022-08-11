New office indicates fresh Dáil bid for Ballinasloe based senator

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The opening of a new office in Roscommon is being seen as an indication of a fresh Dáil bid for Ballinasloe based Fine Gael senator Aisling Dolan

Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar officially opened the office in Roscommon town this afternoon (Thurs Aug 11).

Political pundits say it strengthens speculation that Senator Dolan, will run again for the party in the Roscommon/Galway East constituency in the next general election

Senator Dolan ran in the 2020 election and had a good showing, securing over 6000 votes

Fine Gael currently doesn’t hold a seat in the three seat constituency, where former Fine Gael member, and now Independent TD Denis Naughten has a strong footing