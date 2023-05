Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new Neuro-Rehabilitation Team has been established for the Galway/Roscommon region.

Neuro-Rehabilitation services play a vital role in supporting recovery and maximising ability of those with neurological conditions.

Almost €1m has been allocated for the funding of the Galway/Roscommon/Mayo team, and another team in the Kerry/Cork region.

Speaking to David Nevin, Galway East TD and Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte says it’s a very important development.