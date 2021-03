print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new NCT centre is set to open in Tuam on Monday. (29/3)

The opening of the new two-lane centre will create 12 additional jobs in the area, and expand the national network to 48 centres.

The long-awaited car testing facility is to be located at the former Hi-Way garage site on the Dublin Road.

Once operational, the facility will have the capacity to inspect over 20 thousand vehicles every year.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news…