New NCT centre in Tuam due to open in March

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new NCT centre is due to open in Tuam next month.

Galway East TD Sean Canney has received confirmation that the new facility will be opened by the end of March.

It’s understood 12 new jobs will be created as a result and people from the area who work in other NCT centres will have the chance to relocate to the Tuam base.

The long-awaited car testing facility is to be located at the former Hi-Way garage site on the Dublin Road.

It comes as progress on the development, which was first announced in 2017, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Independent TD Sean Canney has confirmed that final preparations on the centre are continuing including the delivery of car lifts.