New National Traveller Mental Health Network launched at NUIG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new network to promote improved mental health services for Travellers has been launched at NUI Galway this afternoon.

The National Traveller Mental Health Network will advocate for improved services and seek recognition as a consulting body by policy makers and service providers.

Figures show that over 80 percent of Travellers have been affected by suicide, while 90 percent agree that mental health issues are common within the community.

The suicide rate within the Traveller community is also six times higher than the figure for the general population – accounting for 11 percent of all deaths. We’ll be reporting from the launch on FYI [email protected]…