New national group to guide development of Galway until 2040

Written by on 29 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new national group has been established to help guide the sustainable development of Ireland’s 5 biggest cities – including Galway.

City Regions Ireland is an initiative which brings together the Chambers of Commerce of Galway, Cork, Dublin, Limerick and Waterford.

It’s produced a document which aims to guide the sustainable economic development of the five cities under the National Planning Framework, Ireland 2040.

Key factors include housing supply, transport infrastructure, public transport, rejuvenation of city centres and reduction of urban sprawl.

The group has met with Minister for Housing, Planning and Urban Development, Eoghan Murphy, this week to discuss the initiative.

President of Galway Chamber Dave Hickey says all 5 cities share common problems. For more on this story tune in at 2…

