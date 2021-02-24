New Moycullen primary care centre to become operational by late summer

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new primary care centre in Moycullen is set to become operational by late summer.

Galway Senator Sean Kyne has received confirmation that the long-awaited facility will open by August.

The centre will be leased by the HSE and will offer services including public health nursing, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, speech and language therapy and psychology, as well as community-based mental health services and supports.

The HSE West has confirmed that centre will act as a one-stop-shop for healthcare in the community, with general doctor services also set to be made available.

Senator Kyne says the new facility represents a significant investment in health services locally.

