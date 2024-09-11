New modern wards at Portiuncula Hospital to open on a phased basis from mid-October

Taoiseach Simon Harris has officially opened the new 50 bed ward block at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe

The 35 million euro project is providing replacement beds rather than extra beds, but in far more modern facilities, including single-bed private rooms.

The Orchard and Garbally Wards each comprise 25 single rooms with ensuite facilities and include two dedicated negative pressure isolation rooms on each floor.

The design and layout of the new wards ensure privacy and dignity for all patients and particularly for those requiring end of life care.

Both wards will treat medical and respiratory patients and will commence facilitating patients on a phased basis from mid-October

The Taoiseach met with hospital staff, local councillors and elected members, most of whom have been involved in this project since it broke ground in 2019

He says this new block will be transformational for the hospital while Ballinasloe-based Fine Gael Senator Aisling Dolan says the project is a huge step forward for Portiuncla Hospital