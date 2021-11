From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

Galway has a new lottery millionaire.

On Saturday night, a Lotto player in the Gaeltacht region of the county scooped the top prize of €1 million in the Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The Galway player purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket on Saturday at the Costcutter shop in the village of Bealadangan.

The county’s latest winner is being advised to sign the back of their ticket, keep it safe. and make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team