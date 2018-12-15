Current track
New method of supplying clean water to salmon farms in Connemara likely to continue following successful trials

Written by on 15 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new method of bathing farmed salmon using desalinated sea water is reported to be working well on the Galway and Mayo coastline.

The desalination process was tried out here for the first time this year and is likely to be continued next year.

Salmon farming is a significant industry on the Connemara and west Mayo coastline. The value of annual output in Connemara alone is touching €40m.

Freshwater bathing of cages has proven to be an effective way of preventing and containing gill disease and boosting fish health.

However, the industry has found it difficult to get adequate supplies of freshwater due to protests – mainly from environmentalists.

This year, Bord Iascaigh Mhara brought in desalination machines to assist the industry and they are located on the Connemara side of Killary Harbour.

The machines take the salt out of the seawater and reports from industry sources say that the process has worked very well and could partly be the answer to the freshwater issue, although somewhat expensive.

The desalination process looks likely to be used again next year and some companies are looking at the possibility of buying their own desalination equipment.

