20 July 2024

New MEP for Midlands North West calls for increased share of CAP in EU budget

Newly elected MEP for Midlands North West Nina Carberry is calling for an increased share of the Common Agricultural Policy in the EU Budget.

The Fine Gael MEP spoke from the European Parliament in Strasbourg during the first session of the new mandate this week ahead of the upcoming seven-year financial programme beginning in 2028.

Nina is also advocating for more sustainable and resilient agricultural practices.

Speaking in Strasbourg she says farmers need to feel like they have a future in the sector.

