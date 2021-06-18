New Mayor of Galway and new County Cathaoirleach to be elected this afternoon

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new Mayor of Galway and a new County Cathaoirleach will both be elected this afternoon at two separate events, and both will be elected through established voting pacts

It’s expected Ballinasloe area Fine Gael Councillor Peter Keaveney will be elected Cathaoirleach at the AGM of Galway County Council in Glenamaddy in the next hour

He’ll succeed Athenry-Oranmore area Independent Councillor James Charity in the chair

Meanwhile, Mayor of Galway, Independent City Central Councillor Mike Cubbard, will hand over his chains of office at the AGM of Galway City Council being held in Leisureland this afternoon at 4.

It’s expected he’ll be succeeded in the role by his constituency colleague, Independent Councillor Collette Connolly.