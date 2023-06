Galway Bay FM Newsroom – After months of delays and immense frustration for motorists, the new Martin Junction near the Galway Clinic is finally set to open next week.

It brings to an end a long-running saga that began in January 2022 and was originally expected to be completed that August.

The lights will now be officially commissioned on Wednesday, June 14th, at 11am.

Local Councillor Alan Cheevers has been speaking to David Nevin.