New marine innovation development centre established in Carna

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A new marine innovation development centre has been established in Carna.

Nua an Mara, based at [email protected], will support early-stage companies, start-ups, and researchers to develop their marine enterprise in the Gaeltacht region.

Údarás na Gaeltachta says it’ll integrate and build on the world class research, testing and enterprise development facilities for the sector provided by GMIT and NUI Galway.

Údarás and a number of stakeholders secured €2m in funding for the project in 2018 under the Rural Economic Development Fund.

It’s seen as a key element of the planned Páirc na Mara project, which is currently in limbo after planning permission was refused last year.

Údarás CEO, Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh, says Nua an Mara will help ensure Gaeltacht areas on the west coast are not lagging behind.