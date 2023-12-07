New management team in place for Millers Lane project

A new management team is now in place for an active travel project in Knocknacarra.

The Millers Lane project is a off-road route currently used by cyclists and pedestrians in the area, but it had become heavily littered since opening.

It was also confirmed at the recent City Council meeting that resources were being sought from the National Transport Authority to help manage Millars Lane, and other active travel projects.

Councillor John Connolly had been raising the issue for some time, and hopes the teams work will continue: