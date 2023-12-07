Galway Bay FM

7 December 2023

~1 minutes read

New management team in place for Millers Lane project

Share story:
New management team in place for Millers Lane project

A new management team is now in place for an active travel project in Knocknacarra.

The Millers Lane project is a off-road route currently used by cyclists and pedestrians in the area, but it had become heavily littered since opening.

It was also confirmed at the recent City Council meeting that resources were being sought from the National Transport Authority to help manage Millars Lane, and other active travel projects.

Councillor John Connolly had been raising the issue for some time, and hopes the teams work will continue:

Share story:

Search dog with Galway Mountain Rescue retires after proud service

A search dog with Galway Mountain Rescue is retiring after four years of proud service. Syd, a black labrador, and his handler Jarlath Folan qualified in ...

Fitzmaurice says country has gotten "too politically correct" amid criticism of "thugs and yobbos"

As a country, we’ve gotten too politically correct and people are now afraid to talk about certain topics or say certain things. That’s accord...

Plan for segregated cycle lines on Western Distributor Road included in City Budget

A provision in the 2024 City Council Budget will include the construction of segregated cycle lines on the Western Distributor Road. The lanes will run fr...

Westside Christmas Market & Family Day to take place tomorrow

The Westside Christmas Market & Family Day is to take place tomorrow. The Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare will officially open the Market at 10.30am in We...