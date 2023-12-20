Galway Bay FM

20 December 2023

New legislation to save Derrybrien Wind Farm set to advance in Seanad

A new bill that aims to save Derrybrien Wind Farm – which is earmarked for dismantling – is set to reach its second stage in the Seanad.

It’s proposed by a group of Senators led by former Justice Minister, Michael McDowell.

Tom Gilmore reports:

 

