New legislation to allow some landlords in Galway City increase rents beyond caps

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Under new legislation, landlords in Galway City will be able to raise rents by multiples of new caps if they haven’t raised rent in several years.

New rent control legislation will link increases in Rent Pressure Zones to 2 per cent a year or the Harmonised Indices of Consumer Prices.

But the Irish Independent reports that landlords who have not upped the rent in previous years will be able to combine the rent increase caps.

It’s reported this means that despite the new 2 percent cap being introduced, increases of up to 6 percent will be possible in some cases.

Financial analyst Karl Deeter says it’s about giving balance.