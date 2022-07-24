New laws for beaches in Connemara and Aran Islands

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Galway County Council has prepared Draft Bye-Laws for 20 beaches in Connemara and the Aran Islands.

The Draft Bye-Laws cover issues such as the granting of permits, penalties for breaches of the Bye-Laws, and actions that are to be prohibited on the beaches named in Connemara

A clause that would prevent the removal of seaweed and shellfish from beaches was strongly opposed by Councillor Tomás Ó Curraoin at the most recent meeting of the Connemara Municipal Authority.

Councillor Ó Curraoin says access to seaweed is a right people have always had – and should continue to have into the future: