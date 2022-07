New laws for beaches in Connemara and Aran Islands

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Galway County Council has prepared Draft Bye-Laws for 20 beaches in Connemara and the Aran Islands.

The Draft Bye-Laws cover issues such as the granting of permits, penalties for breaches of the Bye-Laws, and actions that are to be prohibited on the beaches named in Connemara

A clause that would prevent the removal of seaweed and shellfish from beaches was strongly opposed by Councillor Tomรกs ร“ Curraoin at the most recent meeting of the Connemara Municipal Authority.

Councillor ร“ Curraoin says access to seaweed is a right people have always had – and should continue to have into the future: