New Kirwan traffic light junction to go live tomorrow

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A new traffic light junction at the site of the former Kirwan roundabout in the city will become operational from tomorrow morning.

The multi-million euro project at the junction where the N6 Bothar na dTreabh joins the N84 Headford Road, has seen the 5-arm roundabout transformed into a 4-arm traffic light junction.

As well as improving traffic flow and road safety, the works also aim to address the ongoing issue of ‘rat runs’ through local residential areas.

The new junction will go live from tomorrow and will be closely monitored by Galway City Council, who will make adjustments to signal patterns as necessary.

Senior Executive Engineer Fran McEvoy says road users should be careful travelling through the junction as not all road users may be familiar with the new layout.

