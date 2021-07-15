New Kirwan traffic light junction to become operational on Monday

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new traffic light junction at the site of the former Kirwan roundabout in the city will become operational from Monday.

The multi-million euro project has seen the 5-arm roundabout transformed into a 4-arm traffic light junction.

The new traffic signal controlled junction will be in operation at the Kirwan junction, where the N6 Bother na dTreabh joins the N84 Headford Road.

The latest transformation from roundabout to traffic light junction aims to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion at peak times and offer increased safety to pedestrians and cyclists.

It also hopes to address the ongoing issue of ‘rat runs’ through local residential areas.

The new signalised junction has multiple lanes and road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling through the junction, as not all road users may be familiar with the new layout.

Galway City Council has also made available an animated video describing the operation of the junction for all approach and exit lanes.

It can be viewed at GalwayCity.ie/KirwanJunction – and the new junction is set to go live from Monday morning.