New investigation reveals four complaints of child sexual abuse against former Bishop of Galway

A new investigation has revealed the church received four separate complaints of childhood sexual abuse against former Bishop of Galway, Eamonn Casey.

It also found one further ‘child safeguarding concern’, and the Vatican has confirmed Bishop Casey was removed from public ministry in 2007 following the allegations.

One of his accusers, his niece, Patricia Donovan, has spoken out, and claims that Bishop Casey raped her at the age of five, and abuse continued for years.

A documentary, which airs at 9:35pm on RTÉ One, examines the Catholic Church’s handling of allegations against Bishop Casey, who died in 2017.

Speaking to Galway Talks, reporter with the Irish Mail on Sunday, Anne Sheridan, explains what happened in the years following Bishop Casey’s ban: