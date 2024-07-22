Galway Bay FM

22 July 2024

~1 minutes read

New investigation reveals four complaints of child sexual abuse against former Bishop of Galway

Share story:
New investigation reveals four complaints of child sexual abuse against former Bishop of Galway

A new investigation has revealed the church received four separate complaints of childhood sexual abuse against former Bishop of Galway, Eamonn Casey.

It also found one further ‘child safeguarding concern’, and the Vatican has confirmed Bishop Casey was removed from public ministry in 2007 following the allegations.

One of his accusers, his niece, Patricia Donovan, has spoken out, and claims that Bishop Casey raped her at the age of five, and abuse continued for years.

A documentary, which airs at 9:35pm on RTÉ One, examines the Catholic Church’s handling of allegations against Bishop Casey, who died in 2017.

Speaking to Galway Talks, reporter with the Irish Mail on Sunday, Anne Sheridan, explains what happened in the years following Bishop Casey’s ban:

Share story:

Step forward for works on new elective surgical hub at Merlin Park

There has been a step forward for works on the building on a new elective surgical hub at Merlin Park. Enabling works for the hub have now commenced, and ...

University of Galway to collaborate on €1m cross-border health surveillance project

University of Galway researchers are collaborating on a one million euro cross-border health surveillance project. The research will set up a coordinated ...

Inspection finds perfect compliance at Nightingale Nursing Home in Ballinasloe

A HIQA inspection of Nightingale Nursing Home near Ballinasloe has found high standards. The centre was deemed fully compliant with regulations in sixteen...

Pat McDonagh says "danger on the horizon" for small businesses if 9% VAT rate isn’t reintroduced

Supermacs boss Pat McDonagh says there is “danger on the horizon” for small businesses unless the 9 percent VAT rate is reintroduced. He is re...