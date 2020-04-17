New interactive map highlights community supports for vulnerable people in Galway city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new interactive map has been developed which showcases the various community supports which are available across Galway City for vulnerable people.

The map was developed by Galway City Council and the Galway City Community Network to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The map highlights the various supports available in different communities – from grocery and medication deliveries to social isolation supports.

It provides information on what services are being provided and when, as well as how to avail of them.

The map is now publicly available and to view it, click on the following link: https://www.galwaycity.ie/GalwayCityCommunityDashboard

Mobile-friendly version: https://www.galwaycity.ie/GalwayCityCommunityMap

Co-ordinator of the Galway City Community Response Forum, Caitriona Morgan, says the map can be updated – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…