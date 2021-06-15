New institute for teacher education to be established in the West

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new institute for teacher education is to be established in the West.

NUI Galway, GMIT and St Angela’s College Sligo have announced the foundation of the Western Institute for Studies in Education.

The WISE institute will support collaboration among the three institutions to enhance and promote teacher education in the region.

It’s in a bid to develop courses, research and public engagement in the sector.

The collaboration comes following a major review of the structure of teacher education in Ireland from 2018.

Head of the School of Education at NUIG Professor Gerry Mac Ruairc says the new institute will also focus on improving access to education for marginalised groups….