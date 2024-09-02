Galway Bay FM

2 September 2024

~1 minutes read

New improved Dome to be erected at Galway Lawn Tennis Club

Share story:
New improved Dome to be erected at Galway Lawn Tennis Club

A new and improved dome is being erected at Galway Lawn Tennis and Sports Club on Threadneedle Road.

The original dome was blown down at the start of the year by Storm Isha, which also resulted in several courts being damaged.

The new Generation 3 Dome structure from Rocklyn Ltd will have improved lighting, insulation and accessibilty.

It will be constructed this Thursday, weather permitting, and is expected to take around four hours to erect.

Share story:

Virtual healthcare rolled out for COPD patients in Galway

A new virtual healthcare programme is helping reduce hospital stays for COPD patients across Galway. The MyPatientSpace app allows patients to track key h...

Extensive roadworks in Ballinasloe Town for next three weeks

Extensive roadworks will be taking place in Ballinasloe Town for the next three weeks. Five road sections will be undergoing resurfacing works, and motori...

Mairead Farrell says housing crisis can be tackled effectively with "real political will"

If there’s the political will to do something, it can be done – and that applies to the housing crisis. That’s according to Galway West ...

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of mobile saunas at Renville Pier in Oranmore

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of plans for mobile sauna units at Renville Pier in Oranmore. The project would see two m...