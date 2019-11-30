New improved bus services to come into effect for South Connemara from tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New improved bus services in South Connemara are set to come into effect from tomorrow.

Bus Eireann is introducing a new improved Route 424 service – which will introduce increased services between Galway, Lettermullen and Carraroe.

This includes new later services as well as increased frequency on existing services – particulary on Saturday and Sunday.

New later services are also to be introduced on Route 419, between Oughterard and Galway.

Full details of the new services can be found at Bus Eireann.ie.

Galway West Fianna Fail Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv says it’s a long overdue measure for people in the region.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 1…