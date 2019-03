Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new housing development could be built in Turloughmore.

Maria L Flynn has applied for planning permission for 24 detached houses with garages, street lighting, footpaths and open space at Lackaghbeg.

The development would be connected to the existing private treatment plant and polishing filter which also serves the Flynns of Lackagh site.

A decision is due from the county council in April.