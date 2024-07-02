Galway Bay FM

New housing development approved for Tuam

A new housing development has been approved for Tuam.

The Department of Housing has granted Stage One approval for the provision of 40 new housing units at Sun Street.

The proposed development is on a 3.55-hectare greenfield site owned by Galway County Council.

The scheme will comprise 2 four-bed, 18 three-bed, 5 two-bed and 15 one-bed housing units.

Housing Director Michael Owens says this project is in addition to the 356 social homes announced under ‘Housing For All’ in Tuam town.

He adds that 80 of these units are to be delivered between now and the end of the year.

