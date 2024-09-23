23 September 2024
~1 minutes read
New homes receiving planning permission down in County but up in City
There has been a slight increase in the number of new homes receiving planning permission in Galway city this year.
However, the county is experiencing a dip in the number of new homes being granted permission, compared to 2023.
In the city, there have been 54 new homes granted planning permission – compared to 34 during the same period last year.
While in the county, 467 new homes have received planning permission in the first two quarters of this year – down by 17 on the same time in 2023.
The CSO figures breaks down the type of homes receiving permission – from one-off houses to apartments and flats.
In the county, most of the grantings are for houses and one-off houses, while in the city, it is fairly evenly split across all home types.