23 September 2024

New homes receiving planning permission down in County but up in City

There has been a slight increase in the number of new homes receiving planning permission in Galway city this year.

However, the county is experiencing a dip in the number of new homes being granted permission, compared to 2023.

In the city, there have been 54 new homes granted planning permission – compared to 34 during the same period last year.

While in the county, 467 new homes have received planning permission in the first two quarters of this year – down by 17 on the same time in 2023.

The CSO figures breaks down the type of homes receiving permission – from one-off houses to apartments and flats.

In the county, most of the grantings are for houses and one-off houses, while in the city, it is fairly evenly split across all home types.

