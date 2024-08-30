Galway Bay FM

30 August 2024

New home builds picking up pace in County Galway

The number of commencement notices for new home builds is picking up pace across County Galway.

The County Council has received notices of 78 new home builds in the past month.

However, the city is lagging behind, with just three notices issued in the past three months.

Overall, across Galway city and county, the number of commencement notices so far this year still exceeds the end of year total in 2023.

Nationally, since the start of the year, 35,358 homes had commenced building – almost twice as many this time last year.

