New guidelines may limit new houses in Galway to one parking space

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New housing developments in Galway located near good public transport could soon be limited to one parking space per household or none at all.

The Department of Housing is considering the measure in five counties including Galway in an attempt to boost housing supply.

It’s also being considered for new developments in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Waterford.

But Professor in Transportation at Trinity College, Brian Caulfield, says it all depends on your definition of good public transport.

In more rural locations the proposal is to have a maximum of two parking spaces per house

The new guidelines also cover housing density and suggest 100 to 200 dwellings per hectare in Galway, Limerick and Waterford

The government is to run a piblic consultation process on the proposed guidelines which are being published today