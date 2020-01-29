New Government urged to address water quality issue at Ballyloughane beach

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is urging the new government to address the ongoing water quality issue at Ballyloughane Beach.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Alan Cheevers says funding is required to resolve the problems at the amenity which he says is vital to the east side of the city.

A number of bathing bans have been put in place at the beach over the past number of months as a result of high levels of bacteria detected in the water.

Councillor Cheevers says the amenity urgently requires investment to improve the water quality and achieve a blue flag status – but also for adequate infrastructure at the site