New Government report shows over 300 homeless people in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Newly released figures from the Department of Housing reveal there are over 300 people registered as homeless in Galway.

The report for March is based on data provided by housing authorities and captures details of individuals accessing State-funded emergency accommodation.

The figures show that Galway accounts for almost 90 percent of the homeless figure for the western region of Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

That’s 309 adults registered as homeless; compared to 32 in Mayo and 7 in Roscommon.

Included in the figures for the West are 85 families registered as homeless with a total of 213 dependents.

The largest figure nationwide is recorded in Dublin – where more than 4,300 adults are registered as homeless.

Meanwhile, the lowest is in Co. Leitrim – where there are no adults registered as homeless with the local authority.