New Government figures show increase in homelessness across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New figures from the Department of Housing show a rise in homelessness across Galway.

The latest report for November shows there are 326 people recorded as homeless across the city and county.

That’s a increase of 8 percent on the figure of 302 recorded during October.

It’s also a more significant increase of over 20 percent since November 2018.

Nationally, there were 10,448 people without a home during November – a very marginal decrease since October.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 1…