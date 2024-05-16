Galway Bay FM

16 May 2024

~1 minutes read

New Garda Station officially opened in An Spidéal by Justice Minister and Garda Commissioner

Share story:
New Garda Station officially opened in An Spidéal by Justice Minister and Garda Commissioner

An Spidéal’s new Garda Station was officially opened this afternoon by the Garda Commissioner and Justice Minister.

The handover of the new Garda Station took place last December, and two Garda members are currently attached to the station.

Drew Harris and Helen McEntee were joined in An Spidéal today by around a hundred people, which included local and retired members of An Garda Siochana.

Speaking after the ribbon cutting and plaque unveil, Commissioner Harris says this new building shows the forces commitment to local areas.

Share story:

Housing, Ring Road, and planning permission key issues raised in major Connemara survey

Affordability of housing, the need for the Galway City Ring Road, and issues with the planning system are the key matters raised in a major survey underta...

Former St. Brigid's Nurses Home in Ballinasloe to be converted into domestic violence refuge centre

The former St. Brigid’s Nurses Home in Ballinasloe is set to be converted into a domestic violence refuge centre. Galway County Council has committe...

An Bord Pleanala approves penthouse apartment building fronting onto Lough Atalia

An Bord Pleanala has approved a penthouse apartment building fronting onto Lough Atalia. The seven storey block would consist of 18 units overall, in a mi...

Permission granted for new housing development in Claregalway

Planning permission has been granted for a new housing development in Claregalway. Goaley Crescent Contracts Limited is looking to build 14 homes at Droim...