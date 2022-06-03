New gambling support service launched in Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new support service to assist those dealing with gambling issues has been launched in Loughrea.

It’s being offered through the Loughrea Family Resource Centre, in collaboration with the Gambling Awareness Trust and the Family Resource Centre National Forum.

Services provided include professional and confidential counselling services to individuals and their families affected by gambling problems.

Speaking to Galway talks, Pam Bergin, Executive Director of Gambling Awareness Trust, says there are supports available all over the West: