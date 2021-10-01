New Galway team to target eating disorders in under 18s

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom: A new community team is to be established by the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services in Galway to deal with an increase in the number of under 18s presenting for treatment for eating disorders.

Charlie Meehan, Head of Mental Health in HSE Community Healthcare West has stated that there’s been a ten fold increase in the numbers of patients requiring in service treatment in CAMHS.

The number of patients presenting with eating disorders to health services in the West has now increased by 37%.

Due to the lock-downs during the pandemic, many of those needing help presented later to CAMHs with more complex needs.

Member of the Regional Health Forum Councillor John Connolly says it’s a positive step that a new community team will now be focusing on supporting those with eating disorders at an earlier stage.