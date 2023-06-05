New Galway Bay fm programme to champion climate action

Galway Bay FM is this week launching a new programme segment on the environment, to inform us all on how to make a difference in protecting the planet

‘Ours to Protect’ is a nationwide radio initiative, funded by Coimisiún na Meán’s Sound & Vision scheme.

It aims to tackle climate change and champion climate action and will be featured every Thursday for the next year on the morning current affairs programme Galway Talks

It will involve local community, voluntary, NGO and state organisation representatives to discuss topics such as the climate impact of Energy, Travel, Food, Waste, the Circular Economy and Biodiversity

The introductory programme airs this Thursday at 11:30am and presenter John Morley explains how listeners can get involved