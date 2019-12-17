New funding to support sensory facilities for Galway Libraries

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Public libraries in Galway are set to receive almost €27 thousand euro in funding for new sensory facilities and equipment.

The funding will support the provision of sensory rooms, assistive technologies and autism friendly signage and books.

The Department of Rural Affairs will provide €20 thousand for the project, while Galway County Council will contribute 6 and a half thousand euro.

Minister of State and Galway East TD Sean Canney says the funding will help Galway’s public libraries be a more welcoming place for those with sensory issues – for more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…