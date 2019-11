Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new fund has been launched today to support Irish language projects in Gaeltacht communities.

“NASC Gaeltachta,” aims to encourage projects which connect Gaeltacht communities through the use of Irish and enable sports, cultural, arts and heritage events to take place.

120 thousand euro has been allocated for the first two years of the scheme.