Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new five-screen Omniplex cinema under construction in Ballinasloe could be set to open in May.

Director of the Omniplex Group, Mark Anderson, has hinted at the date in a post on Twitter.

Posting photos of the site, he suggested the new cinema near Aldi could be open in May, in time for Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

A recruitment process is currently underway for a management team.

Local senator Aisling Dolan says locals are very excited about the new cinema.

Photo – Mark Anderson