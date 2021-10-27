New fire station in Loughrea expected to be completed within 12 months

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new fire station in Loughrea is expected to be completed within 12 months.

That’s according to local Councillor Michael Moegie Maher, who says the facility will be based on a site opposite the Loughrea Hotel.

It’s owned by Galway County Council and had previously been identified as a potential location for a swimming pool.

A design team has now been appointed to the project, while over €1.2m has been ringfenced to support construction.

Councillor Maher says it’s not yet clear what’ll happen the current fire station – but there are many possibilities: