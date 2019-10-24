New fire station for Athenry gets go ahead

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The new fire station for Athenry has been given the go ahead by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government

Discussions with the IDA about the preferred site on the outskirts of the town are now at an advanced stage.

The approval by the department means that the design phase for the fire station can proceed and progress towards the tender process.

The station is expected to open in 2021 which Minister of State and Galway East TD Sean Canney says is good news for Athenry.