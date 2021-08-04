New film studio at Galway Airport to create up to 200 jobs

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new film and TV studio at the former Galway Airport site in Carnmore is expected to create up to 200 jobs when it becomes operational in 2022.

It’s after the proposal was backed by Galway City and Galway County Councillors, as both local authorities jointly own the 115 acre site.

The stamp of approval in principle from both local authorities clears the way for Spiddal based Danú media to move to the planning stage for the new studio.

The goal is to establish Galway as a key location for high-scale movie and TV production, and showcase the talent, scenic locations and world-class production facilities on offer.

It’ll be known as “Atlantic Studios”, a 40 thousand sq ft state-of-the-art production studio that will be progressed in two stages on part of the former airport site.

The first phase will involve the development of the existing hangar building space into a film and TV production studio, along with offices and suites of support facilities.

The later second phase will include additional studio space, with the aim of developing Atlantic Studios as a major international media hub for production companies.

The initial investment is expected to yield €10 to €15 million per year to Galway’s economy, and create between 150 and 200 production jobs.

It’s anticipated that all going well with the planning process, the new studio will become operational by summer 2022.